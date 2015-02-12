* HSBC Chairman Flint, HMRC CEO Homer set to testify
* Treasury Committee expected to quiz pair on Feb. 25
* HSBC under fire over allegations clients dodged taxes
By Kirstin Ridley and Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 12 British lawmakers plan to call up
the bosses of HSBC and the tax authority, HMRC, to quiz
them over allegations some clients of HSBC's Swiss private bank
evaded tax.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint and HMRC Chief Executive Lin
Homer are expected to appear on Feb. 25 before the Treasury
Committee of lawmakers, who watch over the financial industry.
The Committee said on Thursday details of the hearing had not
been finalised.
HSBC this week admitted failings in compliance and controls
in its Swiss private bank after media reports alleged it helped
wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a
period up to 2007.
The disclosures have sparked a political row over practices
at HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, and whether it had done enough
to pursue possible tax dodgers.
Several countries have said they are investigating the list
of HSBC clients for possible tax evasion, although not all had
access to the data. Israel's tax authority on Thursday said it
was working to obtain the details of thousands of Israelis on
the list.
"The (Treasury) Committee is concerned about allegations
involving HSBC and its Swiss private bank," said committee
chairman Andrew Tyrie.
"Banks have repeatedly told the Committee that, since the
crisis, they have put in place reforms to ensure that they
operate on the basis of sharply improved standards. The
Committee will need reassurance that they have done so in
private banking," Tyrie added.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) also said on Thursday
it was open to discussing the issue with HMRC. Broadcaster the
BBC said the tax authority was likely to meet both the SFO and
police as it expands its investigation.
SFO TERRITORY
HMRC traditionally investigates tax evasion in Britain, but
allegations of large-scale money laundering or the involvement
in schemes by large corporations or banks could push such
investigations into the territory of the SFO.
There is, however, a high hurdle to leap before prosecuting
any corporation for criminal offences in England. Under current
fraud laws, prosecutors need to show that top directors, the
so-called controlling mind, knew about and condoned misconduct.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which coordinated the release of details of leaked data
about HSBC clients, said the list of people who held accounts at
the bank's Swiss arm included royalty, sports and rock stars,
Hollywood actors, politicians and arms dealers.
Having a Swiss bank account is not illegal and many are held
for legitimate purposes.
The ICIJ said details of more than 100,000 clients had been
obtained, including 8,844 from Britain.
Swiss-based banks have been under fire for several years for
helping clients avoid taxes and HSBC said its Swiss business had
been transformed since 2008 and client accounts closed.
The issue has become a hot political topic in Britain ahead
of an election in May. Prime Minister David Cameron was on
Wednesday accused by the opposition Labour Party of accepting
donations for his party from "dodgy" account holders.
HMRC's Homer told lawmakers that media allegations about
HSBC clients did not prove wrongdoing on the part of the bank.
