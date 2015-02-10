LONDON Feb 10 Britain's tax authority has not formally told the Financial Conduct Authority about allegations that HSBC bank's Swiss unit may have helped people to avoid paying tax, FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said on Tuesday.

HSBC has admitted failings by its Swiss subsidiary in response to media reports it helped wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.

"I am not aware of a direct channel of information on this particular case," Wheatley told lawmakers on parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

