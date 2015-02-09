* Media reports say HSBC helped wealthy dodge taxes
By Steve Slater, Joshua Franklin and Aruna Viswanatha
LONDON/ZURICH/WASHINGTON, Feb 9 British bank
HSBC Holdings Plc admitted failings by its Swiss
subsidiary in response to media reports it helped wealthy
customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets,
shedding light on the extensive legal problems that still dog
the world's second-largest bank.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which coordinated the reporting, said a list of people
who held HSBC accounts in Switzerland included soccer and tennis
professionals, rock stars and Hollywood actors.
Reuters could not independently verify any of the names
listed by the ICIJ. Having a Swiss bank account is not illegal
and many are held for legitimate purposes.
U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether HSBC helped
Americans evade taxes, and it is unclear when any charges or a
settlement could materialize.
U.S. authorities are also probing whether HSBC manipulated
currency rates. A U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday
that the investigations could prompt the Department of Justice
to revisit a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the bank.
The agreement was connected to a $1.9 billion settlement
that allowed HSBC to avoid criminal charges that it helped move
hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit drug money through
the U.S. financial system.
"It is quite possible that the (agreement) may be reopened
as a result of the bank's activities on either or both the tax
evasion and foreign exchange manipulation front," said the U.S.
law enforcement official, who requested anonymity because the
investigations are ongoing.
A spokesman for HSBC declined comment on the investigations.
Under the terms of the 2012 agreement over anti-money
laundering lapses, HSBC was obligated for five years to both
fully cooperate with prosecutors on any other investigations and
commit no crimes after it signed the deal.
If prosecutors decide the bank is in breach of the
agreement, the bank could face harsher penalties to resolve the
other probes.
The tax investigation dates back to at least 2010, as part
of a broader inquiry into Swiss banks that helped wealthy
Americans hide money oversees, and any information known to
prosecutors before the deal would not implicate it.
Multiple banks are also under investigation in the currency
probe, which was made public in 2013. U.S., Swiss, and British
civil authorities fined six banks in November including HSBC
$4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to
manipulate the largely unregulated $5-trillion-a-day foreign
exchange market.
SWISS CLIENTS
The newly released HSBC Swiss client list included royalty
such as Morocco's King Mohammed, politicians, corporate
executives including former Santander chairman Emilio
Botin, who died last year, and wealthy families, the ICIJ said.
A spokesman for the Moroccan royal palace declined to comment.
Uruguayan soccer player Diego Forlan, who was also on the
list, on Monday denied evading taxes by hiding money in Swiss
accounts with HSBC.
The documents also listed arms dealers, people linked to
former dictators and traffickers in blood diamonds, and several
individuals on the current U.S. sanctions list, including
Gennady Timchenko, an associate of Russian President Vladimir
Putin. Timchenko's Volga Group declined to comment.
"We acknowledge and are accountable for past compliance and
control failures," HSBC said late on Sunday after news outlets
published the allegations about its Swiss private bank.
The Guardian and other media cited documents obtained by the
ICIJ via French newspaper Le Monde.
HSBC said that its Swiss arm had not been fully integrated
into HSBC after its purchase in 1999, allowing "significantly
lower" standards of compliance and due diligence to persist.
The Guardian asserted that the files showed HSBC's Swiss
bank routinely allowed clients to withdraw "bricks" of cash,
often in foreign currencies which were of little use in
Switzerland.
HSBC also marketed schemes which were likely to enable
wealthy clients to avoid European taxes and colluded with some
to conceal undeclared accounts from domestic tax authorities,
the Guardian said.
The reports began a political debate in Britain ahead of a
parliamentary election in May. Margaret Hodge, a senior
opposition Labour Party lawmaker, said British tax authorities
had done too little and that a panel of lawmakers would open an
inquiry.
"All the other countries have collected much more," Hodge
told BBC Radio on Monday. "We are never assertive enough,
aggressive enough to protect the taxpayer."
David Gauke, a Conservative lawmaker and a junior minister
in the finance ministry, criticised HSBC and said the case
lifted the lid on poor banking behaviour at the time.
The HSBC client data were supplied by Herve Falciani, a
former IT employee of HSBC's Swiss private bank, HSBC said. HSBC
said Falciani downloaded details of accounts and clients at the
end of 2006 and early 2007. French authorities
have obtained data on thousands of the customers and shared them
with tax authorities elsewhere, including Argentina.
Switzerland has charged Falciani with industrial espionage
and breaching the country's secrecy laws. Falciani could not be
reached for comment on Monday but has previously told Reuters he
is a whistleblower trying to help governments track down
citizens who used Swiss accounts to evade tax.
HSBC said it was cooperating with authorities investigating
tax matters. Authorities in France, Belgium and Argentina have
said they are investigating.
HSBC said the Swiss private banking industry, long known for
its secrecy, operated differently in the past and this may have
resulted in HSBC having had "a number of clients that may not
have been fully compliant with their applicable tax
obligations."
Its private bank, especially its Swiss arm, had undergone "a
radical transformation" in recent years, it said in a detailed
four-page statement.
HSBC shares closed 1.6 percent lower on Monday, in line with
a drop in the broader European banking index.
HSBC's Swiss private bank was largely acquired as part of
its purchase of Republic National Bank of New York and Safra
Republic Holdings, a U.S. private bank.
