HSBC Holdings Plc faces investigation by U.S. authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge taxes.

> HSBC could face U.S. legal action over Swiss accounts > HSBC condemns past practices as pressure grows > Miliband says HSBC enabled tax avoidance on 'industrial scale' > Cameron comes under pressure in parliament over HSBC scandal > UK may follow U.S. lead if pursues HSBC over tax > HSBC's reforms at Swiss bank eat into profits > Austria requests tax data from France in HSBC case > Swiss scandal haunts HSBC's former boss Stephen Green > Media leaks on HSBC accounts "tip of iceberg" - whistleblower > UK unaware of possible HSBC scandal until last few days > Argentina says UK asks for cooperation in HSBC tax probe

BREAKINGVIEWS > New tax-dodge files put HSBC, politicians on spot

(Compiled by Louise Heavens)