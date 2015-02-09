WASHINGTON Feb 9 HSBC Holdings plc
could see its 2012 deferred prosecution deal with U.S.
authorities over anti-money laundering lapses reopened as a
result of separate, ongoing probes into the bank's alleged role
in manipulating currency rates and helping Americans evade
taxes, a U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday.
"It is quite possible that the may be reopened
as a result of the bank's activities on either or both the tax
evasion and foreign exchange manipulation front," the official,
who declined to be named, said.
Under the terms of the 2012 agreement, HSBC was obligated
for five years to both fully cooperate with prosecutors on any
other investigations and commit no crimes after it signed the
deal.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)