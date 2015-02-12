LONDON Feb 12 British lawmakers said on
Thursday they planned to take evidence from HSBC and
the UK tax authority over allegations that some clients of
HSBC's Swiss private bank evaded tax.
"The (Treasury) Committee is concerned about allegations
involving HSBC and its Swiss private bank," said Andrew Tyrie,
chairman of the Treasury Committee, which watches over the
financial industry.
"Banks have repeatedly told the Committee that, since the
crisis, they have put in place reforms to ensure that they
operate on the basis of sharply improved standards. The
Committee will need reassurance that they have done so in
private banking," Tyrie said in a statement on Thursday.
A spokeswoman said the evidence sessions would probably take
place quite soon after UK Parliament returns from a break
between Feb. 12 and Feb. 23.
HSBC this week admitted failings in compliance and controls
in its Swiss private bank after media reports alleged it helped
wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a
period up to 2007.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Kirstin Ridley)