UK GAS-Prompt prices rise on undersupply, lower Norwegian imports
LONDON, April 4 Prompt British wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as a dip in imports from Norway led to an undersupplied system. * British day-ahead gas price up 1.10 pence to 41.50 pence per therm at 0810 GMT. * Within-day contract up 1.40 pence to 41.70 p/therm. * System undersupplied by 17.1 mcm with demand forecast at 246.5 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows at 229.4 mcm/day, National Grid data shows. * Traders said prices up after an outage in Norway cut gas exports