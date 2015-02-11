LONDON Feb 11 HSBC's Swiss private
bank has seen a steep drop in profits since 2008 and even fell
to a loss in 2013, showing how problems in the business have hit
the British bank's bottom line as well as its reputation.
Its Swiss private bank lost $291 million in 2013, the last
set of published full-year results, and only scraped a $14
million profit in the first-half of 2014. HSBC is due to release
2014 full-year results on Feb. 23.
HSBC this week admitted failings in compliance and controls
in its Swiss private bank after media reports alleged it helped
wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a
period up to 2007.
The Swiss arm's profits have fallen steeply every year since
2008, when they peaked at $553 million and represented 6 percent
of HSBC's total earnings.
The same year HSBC said it began a radical transformation of
its Swiss private bank to prevent it being used to evade taxes
or launder money. Swiss-based banks have been under fire for
helping clients avoid taxes for several years, prompting a
clampdown across the industry.
HSBC has said it has shed clients who did not meet new
stricter standards and has spent more on compliance. It said
there were a large number of client withdrawals in 2013, the
year the Swiss private bank dropped into the red.
HSBC, which had 10,343 Swiss accounts at the end of 2014,
compared to more than 30,000 in 2007, this week said past
compliance and controls failed, but said its Swiss business had
since been transformed.
The Swiss private bank was effectively built from its $10
billion purchase in 1999 of Republic National Bank of New York
and Safra Republic Holdings, banks controlled by Lebanese
financier Edmond Safra.
From a $100 million profit in 2002, the first year that
results were broken out, the Swiss bank's profit grew steadily
until its 2008 peak. The business made a total $3 billion profit
in the decade to the end of 2012, according to Reuters
calculations.
HSBC said the business was not properly integrated after it
was bought in 1999.
The same criticism has been leveled at the bank for big
acquisitions made in subsequent years, including its purchase of
Mexico's Grupo Financiero Bital in 2002 and its $15 billion buy
of U.S. consumer finance firm Household in 2003. Those three
deals have been at the heart of many of the bank's problems with
U.S. and European authorities.
Current Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has said the bank
has a poor track record on deals. "We're good at running our own
businesses, we're not so good at making acquisitions," he said
in 2012.
Tax authorities are investigating details of HSBC's Swiss
clients and the renewed scrutiny has sparked a political row in
Britain over which parties had links to people who held the
accounts.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jane
Merriman)