By Mirna Sleiman and Amran Abocar
DUBAI, March 29 HSBC, Europe's largest
bank, is buying the onshore retail, corporate and commercial
banking business of Lloyds Banking Group in the United
Arab Emirates, to strengthen its Middle East presence.
HSBC is buying gross assets valued at $769 million at the
end of 2011 and is expected to complete the deal in the second
half of this year.
U.K.-based Lloyds, which is in the process of reducing its
international presence, said the impact of the sale on its
accounts was not expected to be material.
HSBC is acquiring a business with approximately 8,800
personal a nd commercial customers and a loan book of around $573
million. The deal excludes Lloyds' other private and expatriate
off-shore operations based in the UAE.
"Acquisition opportunities in this region are scarce, and
this is an important opportunity that we have seized," Simon
Cooper, regional chief executive of HSBC Bank Middle East, told
a media conference call.
He declined to give a value for the deal, which is subject
to regulatory clearance. He denied HSBC was looking to buy Royal
Bank of Scotland's banking licence in the country.
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the British government after a
state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, is shrinking to
halve its international presence and cut 15,000 jobs.
HSBC's largest operations in the Middle East and North
Africa region are based in the UAE. The bank has a presence in
14 countries across the region, which made a profit before tax
of $1.49 billion in 2011.
The Lloyds transaction will give HSBC a branch in the
upmarket Jumeirah neighbourhood of Dubai and a service centre in
the Arabian Ranches area.
