By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, June 9
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazil simply proved too tough
for "the World's Local Bank."
Executives at HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit
put relationships with corporate clients before profitability,
kept branches overstaffed and failed to protect profits from a
deteriorating economy, analysts and investors say.
Strategy missteps coupled with rising competition turned the
unit into a problem for London-based HSBC. Now, the moment of
reckoning has come.
Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gulliver, pledging a new era
of higher dividends, laid out plans on Tuesday to slash nearly
one in five jobs worldwide and fix operations saddled with
compliance costs and low interest rates. As part of the plan,
HSBC's units in Turkey and Brazil were officially put on the
block.
The process of disposing of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo,
as the unit is formally known, is well advanced. Brazil's top
three private-sector lenders have placed bids, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday. The sale
could fetch between $3 billion and $4 billion, said the source,
who requested anonymity since the talks remain private.
For Gulliver, maintaining a costly business with over 21,000
employees that provided just 1 percent of pre-tax profit made no
sense. For shareholders, betting on Brazil was risky as lenders
grapple with tax hikes, weak credit demand, rising defaults and
the impact of what looks likely to be the country's worst
recession in over two decades.
HSBC's exit from Brazil "comes in line with a broader trend
of consolidation in the local banking industry driven by large
local lenders able to gobble up rivals and ride out a tougher
economic outlook," said Claudio Gallina, head of financial
institutions at Fitch Ratings in São Paulo.
In a Tuesday statement, HSBC Brasil said it is "committed to
continuing its business and ensuring a smooth and orderly
transition to a potential buyer."
'CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE'
The situation highlights the impact of government
intervention in the sector since 2012, when President Dilma
Rousseff instructed state lenders to cut borrowing costs and
step up competition. While Brazil's top private-sector banks
reacted by retreating to protect profits, HSBC Brasil might have
been "caught in the middle," the source said.
Management failed to spur revenue as lending spreads
narrowed and loan defaults jumped. Expense growth outpaced
inflation, hampering efficiency, Tito Labarta, an analyst with
Deutsche Bank Securities, said in a recent client note.
While profit before loan-loss provisions came from retail,
corporate and investment banking in about equal shares, HSBC
Brasil took on too many low-yielding corporate loans - which
represented two-thirds of its loan book.
A number of top-flight executives departed, including former
senior country officer Conrado Engel, who joined Banco Santander
Brasil SA three years ago.
As a result, slow asset growth prevented HSBC Brasil from
gaining scale to win market share, and return on equity was a
negative 4.2 percent last year. ROE, as the gauge is known, was
15.5 percent at the start of 2012.
LOCAL BUYER
The fact that HSBC Brasil has consistently underperformed
Brazilian peers explains why the bank is worth just above book
value, analysts such as Banco Brasil Plural's Eduardo Nishio
said.
A bank with a strong local presence could absorb HSBC
Brasil's operations through reducing as much as 40 percent of
the unit's workforce, improving the bank's lending mix by
increasing exposure to individuals, and using capital in a
smarter way, he added.
This week, Bloomberg News reported that Banco Bradesco SA
placed the highest bid for HSBC Brasil, at 14 billion
reais ($4.5 billion), in an all-cash deal.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Bradesco and Santander
Brasil - the nation's three largest non-government lenders in
that order - had access to the sale's preliminary documents and
made bids, the source said. Both Itaú and Santander Brasil
placed offers below Bradesco's, the source added.
The most powerful source of synergies could come from job
and branch reductions, analysts said. HSBC Brasil has 31 workers
per branch, compared with 16 at Itaú and Bradesco and eight at
Santander Brasil.
Yet, growing reputational issues such as allegations that
HSBC Brasil helped hundreds of Brazilians hide billions of
dollars in Switzerland could depress valuations more.
Itaú, Santander Brasil and Bradesco declined to comment.
($1 = 3.0990 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)