ISTANBUL, July 22 HSBC is set to agree to sell its Turkish business to Dutch lender ING Group for around $700-$750 million in the next few days, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

ING, which already has a presence in Turkey, was one of three banks to submit a non-binding bid in May, sources previously told Reuters. The others were Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp (ABC) and France's BNP Paribas.

HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Nevzat Devranoglu; Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens)