ISTANBUL May 29 ING Group NV, Qatar
National Bank and the Bahrain-based Arab Banking
Corporation are among the potential bidders for HSBC's
Turkish business, sources familiar with process said on
Friday.
All four of the sources said ING and Qatar National Bank
were interested in buying HSBC's Turkish business as a whole,
not just its loss-making retail arm. Two of the sources said ABC
was also looking to buy the entire business.
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in February that
the bank's four problem businesses, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and
the United States, needed to improve or be sold.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall.
Editing by Jane Merriman)