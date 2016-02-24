LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Matthew Westerman from Goldman Sachs to become co-head of banking in its investment banking arm, part of several changes in the structure of the unit.

Westerman has been at Goldman Sachs for 16 years and was most recently chairman of its investment banking division in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He will join HSBC in "the coming months" and work alongside Robin Phillips, the other co-head of global banking, HSBC said in a memo to staff on Wednesday seen by IFR. Goldman also sent a memo to staff announcing Westerman's departure.

HSBC's memo also said Spencer Lake, its head of capital financing, is taking on a new role as vice chairman of Global Business and Markets, where he will focus on strategic initiatives such as leading its work on the internationalisation of China's renminbi, infrastructure and sustainable financing. (Editing by Ian Edmondson)