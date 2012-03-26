BRIEF-Wintrust Mortgage says acquired mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana
LONDON, March 26 HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, said it was in talks over a possible sale of its Mauritius retail banking and wealth management division, as HSBC continues its programme of selling non-core assets to boost investor returns.
HSBC said the discussions were ongoing and added it remained committed to the Mauritius market, where it would still invest in its commercial banking division.
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - will pay Softbank a termination fee of $98.4 million if merger breaks up under certain circumstances
* Mitchell International Inc is exploring a sale that could value the company between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, including debt - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2lMitnc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)