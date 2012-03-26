LONDON, March 26 HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, said it was in talks over a possible sale of its Mauritius retail banking and wealth management division, as HSBC continues its programme of selling non-core assets to boost investor returns.

HSBC said the discussions were ongoing and added it remained committed to the Mauritius market, where it would still invest in its commercial banking division.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)