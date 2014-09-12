PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is expected to pay $550 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims the bank made false representations in selling mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
A settlement could be announced as soon as later Friday between HSBC and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for the two government-controlled mortgage finance companies, the person said.
The deal came less than three weeks before a scheduled Sept. 29 trial in New York, where HSBC has said it could have faced up to $1.6 billion in damages. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline