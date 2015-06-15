MEXICO CITY, June 15 HSBC will not sell its
business in Mexico, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in an
interview published on Monday, as the British bank embarks on a
plan to shrink itself to boost profits.
"The future of the Mexican economy is good and it doesn't
make any sense for HSBC to sell its banking operation in
Mexico," Gulliver told Mexico's Reforma newspaper. "We have
everything we need to compete from here."
In February, Gulliver identified Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and
the United States as "problem" countries that have one to two
years to prove their worth. It has since said it would sell
Brazil and Turkey.
