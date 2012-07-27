MEXICO CITY, July 27 The money-laundering
scandal that hit HSBC Holdings Plc in Mexico was an
isolated case in Latin America's second-biggest economy, the
head of the country's banks association (ABM) was quoted as
saying on Friday.
Mexico's National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV)
levied a $27.5 million fine against the British bank after a
scathing U.S. Senate report last week slammed HSBC for letting
clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries.
Mexico is particularly exposed to powerful drug traffickers,
whose sales are worth billions of dollars annually.
In an interview with Mexican newspaper El Financiero, ABM
President Jaime Ruiz Sacristan said the HSBC case was not a sign
of wider problems in the banking sector in Mexico.
"I think we're making this into a really big deal," Ruiz
Sacristan told the paper. "In Mexico there are 42 institutions,
plus the brokerage houses and insurers ... this is a specific
isolated case."
The CNBV censured HSBC for noncompliance with anti-money
laundering systems and controls as well as for its late
reporting of 1,729 unusual transactions, failing to report 39
unusual transactions, and 21 administrative failures.
The U.S. Senate panel alleged that HSBC acted as a financier
to clients routing funds from the world's most dangerous places,
including Mexico, Iran and Syria, doing regular business in
areas tied to drug cartels, terrorist funding and tax cheats.
The Senate report slammed a "pervasively polluted" culture
at the bank and said between 2007 and 2008, HSBC's Mexican
operations moved $7 billion into the bank's U.S. unit.
This week HSBC apologized for failing to meet anti-money
laundering regulations in Mexico. It did not comment on whether
the money had come from drug gangs.
Analysts have said that the shifting tactics criminals use
to move illicit funds in Mexico often elude the scope of
regulators and prosecutors.
