By Carrick Mollenkamp and Brett Wolf
Nov 4 Two top legal officials at the U.S. arm of
HBSC Holdings Plc are leaving their roles, a spokesman
and sources said, in the midst of the bank's efforts to clean
itself up after a sweeping U.S. criminal probe into
money-laundering lapses.
A Senate subcommittee report said in 2012 that high turnover
has hurt HSBC's years-long effort to bolster its compliance with
anti-money-laundering laws in the United States.
But a senior HSBC compliance official said the bank is now
making changes so that it can comprehensively assess compliance
risk, a concern that became all the more acute after the bank
signed a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department
of Justice in 2012. The bank agreed to pay $1.9 billion as part
of that deal.
"We have plans to bring on some of the best minds and best
executives in the compliance industry," said Robert Werner,
global head of financial crime compliance. "Watch this space."
Werner, a former Treasury Department official who
specialized in money laundering and sanctions violations, joined
HSBC last year.
Gary Peterson, chief compliance officer for HSBC's U.S.
operations, is leaving the bank, HSBC spokesman Robert Sherman
said in a statement. Peterson, whose departure was first
reported by the Wall Street Journal, was not available for
comment.
Separately, Alan Schienberg, an executive vice president and
a director of anti-money-laundering at HSBC, is stepping down
and will take on an advisory role, said people familiar with the
situation. Reached at his home, Schienberg declined comment.
Both Peterson and Schienberg were seen as components of the
bank's efforts to improve, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations said in its July 2012 report on HSBC's lapses in
the United States. Those lapses spurred investigations by the
Justice Department, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,
and the Manhattan district attorney, which culminated in the
December 2012 deferred-prosecution agreement.
The bank's efforts to fix itself date back to at least April
2003, when the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and New York
state bank regulators told HSBC to do a better job of policing
suspicious money flows. The bank hired a tough federal
prosecutor to head its anti-money-laundering unit, and installed
systems to monitor its business.
But HSBC also suffered rapid turnover among its compliance
staff in the ensuing years. Between 2005 and 2012, at least a
half-dozen executives oversaw the bank's anti-money-laundering
division in the United States. Those changes made "reforms
difficult to implement," the report said.
In 2009, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
a bank regulator, deemed one executive incompetent. In one
dramatic move, last year David Bagley, a top HSBC compliance
official, told a U.S. Senate subcommittee he was stepping down.
The bank is in the initial stages of its review by an
independent monitor, Michael Cherkasky, a former New York
prosecutor and Kroll Inc chief executive, according to a
document filed on Sept. 30 in federal court in New York. Some 60
experts in dirty-money probes are assisting Cherkasky, whose
review was set to start on Oct. 21, the document said.