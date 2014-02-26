By Brett Wolf
| St. Louis
St. Louis Feb 26 HSBC Holdings has named a
former agent of the Department of Homeland Security and expert
on high-risk clients to head a U.S. anti-money laundering
operation being revamped after the bank paid a record fine over
compliance lapses.
Daniel Wager, who helped investigate HSBC for the federal
agency, joined the HSBC's anti-money laundering team last
November as a senior vice-president. He assumed his new post
this week, a spokesman for the bank told Compliance Complete.
Wager has gained prominence as an authority on anti
money-laundering (AML) issues. Before joining HSBC he headed TD
Bank Group's global enhanced due diligence unit, overseeing the
handling of high-risk clients. In his new role at HSBC's U.S.
unit, Wager is to oversee AML compliance across all business
lines.
Prior to entering the private sector in August 2011, Wager
was a supervisory special agent with Homeland Security's
investigations arm and led a New York-based, multi-agency
financial intelligence unit.
Among other things, Wager played a role in probing AML
lapses at HSBC, sources familiar with his background said.
In December 2012, the bank paid to U.S. authorities what was
then a record fine of $1.9 billion to resolve charges that it
failed to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money
from flowing through the bank from Mexico, and promised at the
time to fix AML lapses.
The U.S. government has led a crackdown on financial
institutions that fail to adequately guard against improper
transactions.
Despite a number of high-profile hires, HSBC has struggled
to convince U.S. regulators that the AML controls surrounding
correspondent banking, one of its riskiest and most profitable
lines of business, are in order.
Two top legal officials at HSBC's U.S. arm, anti-money
laundering director Alan Schienberg and chief compliance officer
Gary Peterson, left in November amid HSBC's compliance overhaul.
HSBC recently hired former JPMorgan executive Jessica Gomel
in a new position, global head of financial crime compliance for
correspondent banking, to try to bolster its ability to police
currency clearing and other activity. Wager is positioned to
support that effort, the sources said.
As part of a restructuring that relies on regional heads of
"financial crimes compliance" to police transactions, HSBC last
month hired former Bank of America executive Patty O'Connor to
be its U.S. regional head.
Wager will report to O'Connor as well as Peter Hazlewood,
HSBC's London-based global head of AML.
(This article was produced by the Compliance Complete service
of Thomson Reuters Accelus ().
Compliance Complete provides regulatory news, analysis, rules
and developments, with global coverage of more than 400
regulators and exchanges.)