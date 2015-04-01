(Adds details from filing, HSBC comment, case citation,
bylines)
By Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 1 HSBC Holdings Plc is
making progress toward cleaning up its operations, after
reaching a $1.92 billion settlement of charges related to money
laundering, but has not done enough, the U.S. Department of
Justice said on Wednesday.
The government made its criticisms after reviewing findings
of an independent monitor, Michael Cherkasky, who was appointed
in connection with HSBC's so-called deferred prosecution
agreement with U.S. authorities.
That accord let HSBC avoid criminal charges for having, as
federal prosecutors put it, devolved into a "preferred financial
institution" for money launderers and Mexican and Colombian drug
cartels, and handled transactions for customers in Burma, Cuba,
Iran, Libya and Sudan, which were all subject to U.S. sanctions.
According to a letter from U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch in
Brooklyn, New York, the government agreed with Cherkasky that
HSBC has acted in "good faith" and "made material progress
toward meeting the most stringent compliance standards imposed
to date upon a global financial institution."
But Lynch, who is President Barack Obama's nominee to become
U.S. Attorney General, also said Cherkasky had found progress in
some areas "too slow," especially in improving HSBC's corporate
culture and compliance technology.
Lynch pointed to instances where senior bankers interfered
with compliance reviews, reflecting a "combativeness" and "basic
lack of cooperativeness," while compliance technology systems
suffered from "fragmentation and a lack of connectivity."
Stuart Levey, HSBC's chief legal officer, in a statement
said the British bank is continuing to meet all its obligations
under the deferred prosecution agreement, and that its leaders
"are making steady progress toward that objective and appreciate
the monitor's ongoing work."
Cherkasky is a former Manhattan prosecutor who has led
several companies, and chaired the New York State Commission on
Public Integrity.
Lynch submitted her letter to U.S. District Judge John
Gleeson in Brooklyn, who approved HSBC's settlement in 2013.
HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement lasts for five years,
and prosecutors may indict the bank if it violates the terms.
That prospect surfaced in February, as prosecutors in
Switzerland opened a criminal probe into allegations that HSBC's
Swiss unit may have helped thousands of customers evade taxes
and launder money.
In her letter, Lynch said the government "stands ready to
pursue all available remedies" if HSBC does not adhere to the
deferred prosecution agreement.
The case is U.S. v. HSBC Bank USA NA et al, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00763.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Chris Reese)