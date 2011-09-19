HONG KONG, Sept 19 Tightening liquidity in Hong Kong may continue to push up mortgage rates in the Chinese territory, the head of HSBC Holdings Plc in Asia said on Monday, potentially damping already weak real estate sentiment even further.

HSBC Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Wong also said the bank was likely to see a net increase in the number of people it employs in Hong Kong within three years, barely a week after the lender said it would cut 3,000 jobs locally during the same period.

"If liquidity tightens in the Hong Kong dollar market further, that may push mortgage rates up," Wong told reporters.

Hong Kong's property market has already begun to show signs of slowing following a series of measures announced by the city's government to cool prices, including increasing the downpayment required for certain types of property.

Developers, including Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd the world's biggest developer by market value, have all said that sales may soon slow.

HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2 percent at the midday trading break, in line with the 2.1 percent decline of the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)