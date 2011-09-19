(Clarifies job cuts in para 6)
By Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Tightening liquidity in Hong
Kong may continue to push up mortgage rates in the Chinese
territory, the head of HSBC Holdings Plc in Asia said
on Monday, potentially damping already weak real estate
sentiment even further.
HSBC revised its mortgage rate upwards over the weekend to
2.3-2.7 percent over the Hong Kong interbank offer rate (HIBOR),
up from 1.8-2.3 percent previously, which HSBC Asia Chief
Executive Peter Wong said was a reflection of the rising cost of
capital.
Hong Kong's property market has already begun to show signs
of slowing following a series of measures announced by the
city's government to cool prices, including increasing the
downpayment required for certain types of property.
Developers, including Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
the world's biggest developer by market value, have all said
that sales may soon slow.
Last week, Wong said in a memo to staff that the bank would
cut up to 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong over the next three
years.
On Thursday, Wong, speaking on the sidelines of a CLSA
conference here, said the bank was likely to see a net increase
in the number of people it employs in Hong Kong within that time
frame.
Wong was aiming to clarify that while certain jobs will be
cut, others will be created and or redeployed to more client
facing and revenue generating roles.
"Costs in Hong Kong have risen faster than revenue in the
past few years," Wong told reporters. "That's why there was a
need to relook some of the jobs that were added over the years."
HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2.6 percent on
Monday, in line with the 2.8 percent decline of the benchmark
Hang Seng Index .
