(Clarifies job cuts in para 6)

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Tightening liquidity in Hong Kong may continue to push up mortgage rates in the Chinese territory, the head of HSBC Holdings Plc in Asia said on Monday, potentially damping already weak real estate sentiment even further.

HSBC revised its mortgage rate upwards over the weekend to 2.3-2.7 percent over the Hong Kong interbank offer rate (HIBOR), up from 1.8-2.3 percent previously, which HSBC Asia Chief Executive Peter Wong said was a reflection of the rising cost of capital.

Hong Kong's property market has already begun to show signs of slowing following a series of measures announced by the city's government to cool prices, including increasing the downpayment required for certain types of property.

Developers, including Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd the world's biggest developer by market value, have all said that sales may soon slow.

Last week, Wong said in a memo to staff that the bank would cut up to 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong over the next three years.

On Thursday, Wong, speaking on the sidelines of a CLSA conference here, said the bank was likely to see a net increase in the number of people it employs in Hong Kong within that time frame.

Wong was aiming to clarify that while certain jobs will be cut, others will be created and or redeployed to more client facing and revenue generating roles.

"Costs in Hong Kong have risen faster than revenue in the past few years," Wong told reporters. "That's why there was a need to relook some of the jobs that were added over the years."

HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares were down 2.6 percent on Monday, in line with the 2.8 percent decline of the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Editing by Chris Lewis and Michael Flaherty)