By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 HSBC Holdings Plc
will pay $470 million to settle parallel U.S. federal and state
civil charges alleging the bank's mortgage servicing arm engaged
in abusive foreclosure and loan origination practices, the New
York Attorney General's office said on Friday.
The mortgage settlement resolves claims brought against the
London-based bank by the Justice Department, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban
Development, and 49 states plus the District of Columbia.
The New York Attorney General's office said the HSBC accord
largely mirrored a 2012 national mortgage settlement that
federal and state officials struck with five of the country's
largest banks, including Bank of America and JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
The national mortgage settlement came in the aftermath of
the 2007-2009 housing crisis, when many people lost their homes
to foreclosure.
The mortgage servicing investigation started after evidence
emerged late in 2010 that banks had robo-signed thousands of
foreclosure documents without properly reviewing paperwork.
The HSBC agreement requires the company to provide various
types of relief to mortgage holders, such as principal
reductions and refinancing for underwater mortgages.
Some borrowers who may have been harmed by the bank's
mortgage servicing practices may also be eligible to receive
payments through a national $59.3 million fund.
HSBC also needs to undertake certain corrective actions.
For instance, it must not foreclose on homeowners being
considered for a loan modification and must give those people a
chance to appeal denials.
HSBC must also install an independent monitor to review
compliance with the settlement, which will be entered into a
federal court in Washington, D.C.
"There has to be one set of rules for everyone, no matter
how rich or how powerful, and that includes lenders who engage
in abusive business practices," New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in a statement.
His office said New York had about 136,000 borrowers who may
be eligible to reap the financial benefits from Friday's
settlement. HSBC serviced the loans of these borrowers, who
later lost their homes between 2008 and 2012.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa
Von Ahn)