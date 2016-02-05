(Adds comment from HSBC and details on the breakdown of the
$470 million laid out by the U.S. Justice Department)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 5 HSBC Holdings Plc
will pay $470 million to settle parallel U.S. federal and state
civil charges alleging the bank's mortgage servicing arm engaged
in abusive foreclosure and loan origination practices,
government officials announced on Friday.
The mortgage settlement resolves claims brought against the
London-based bank by the Justice Department, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban
Development, and 49 states plus the District of Columbia.
The Justice Department said the deal will provide for $370
million in various forms of consumer relief, such as reducing
the principal on some borrower's mortgages.
Another $100 million, meanwhile, will be divided up into
several pots, with $40.5 million going to the federal
government, $59.3 million going into an account that the states
will use to pay borrowers who lost their homes in foreclosure,
and an additional $200,000 to reimburse state attorneys general
for investigative costs.
"We are pleased to have reached this settlement and believe
it is a positive result that benefits American homeowners and
the US housing industry," said Kathy Madison, the chief
executive officer of HSBC Finance Corp.
She added the bank has worked to "stay focused on home
preservation" and make foreclosure "a last resort option."
The HSBC accord largely mirrors a 2012 national mortgage
settlement that federal and state officials struck with five of
the country's largest banks, including Bank of America
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The national mortgage settlement came in the aftermath of
the 2007-2009 housing crisis, when many people lost their homes
to foreclosure.
The mortgage servicing investigation started after evidence
emerged late in 2010 that banks had robo-signed thousands of
foreclosure documents without properly reviewing paperwork.
The HSBC agreement requires the company to provide various
types of relief to mortgage holders, such as principal
reductions and refinancing for underwater mortgages.
HSBC also needs to undertake certain corrective actions.
For instance, it must not foreclose on homeowners being
considered for a loan modification and must give those people a
chance to appeal denials.
HSBC must also install an independent monitor to review
compliance with the settlement, which will be entered into a
Washington, D.C. federal court.
"There has to be one set of rules for everyone, no matter
how rich or how powerful, and that includes lenders who engage
in abusive business practices," New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr, Lisa Von
Ahn and Chris Reese)