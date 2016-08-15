BRIEF-GenSight Biologics gets orphan drug designation for GS030
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy
Aug 15 HSBC Holdings Plc named Anthony Glover as head of U.S. retail banking.
He will also serve as a member of the HSBC U.S. retail banking and wealth management executive committee, the bank said.
Glover, who will be based in New York, will report to Pablo Sanchez, regional head of retail banking and wealth management, United States and Canada.
Glover previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co as head of corporate development for Chase merchant services. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Alarmforce reports 2016 financial results; provides results of review of revenue recognition policies and completes restatement
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 3 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7118.48 points on Monday, weighed down by losses among commodities-related stocks and financials, though speculation about merger and acquisition activity offered some support with Vodafone among the leading gainers. * CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc, home of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, said on M