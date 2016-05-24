LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - HSBC said former Citigroup banker
Richard Bibbey is to join the British bank as its head of FX
cash trading and risk management next month.
HSBC said on Tuesday Bibbey will take a new role that has
been created to combine its voice and electronic trading teams
and to support the growth of its FX business. He will start on
June 20.
IFR reported in March that Bibbey had resigned from
Citigroup, where he was global head of spot FX trading.
Citigroup had appointed Bibbey to that role in
March 2014, adding to his previous duties as head of electronic
FX trading.
HSBC said Bibbey will report to Frederic Boillereau, head of
global FX and commodities and head of global markets corporate
services.
He has over 17 years' experience covering short-term
interest rates and FX trading.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Alex Chambers)