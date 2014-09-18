Sept 18 HSBC appointed David Long, a 20-year JPMorgan veteran, to the newly created position of head of equities, EMEA.

At JPMorgan Long held a number of roles in sales, trading and technology, spending the majority of his time in derivatives trading and risk management.

In his new role at HSBC, Long will responsible for leading the company's equities trading business across EMEA.

Long will be based in London and will report to Patrick George, global head of equities and Niall Cameron, head of markets, EMEA. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)