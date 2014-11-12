DUBAI Nov 12 HSBC Holdings' head of banking for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Jonathan Robinson, a senior investment banker who took up the role at the start of the year, departed on Thursday after a decade of HSBC service in the region.

"It was a mutual thing," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity and without elaborating further.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.

Robinson, who had previously been the bank's head of project finance in MENA, had been sharing responsibility for running HSBC's banking proposition in the region with Georges Elhedery, its MENA head of global banking and markets.

The two had been put in charge after the previous banking and markets head, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, was promoted to chief executive of MENA in July last year.

Elhedery will now run investment banking in the Middle East, the source said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)