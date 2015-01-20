Jan 20 HSBC appointed Jan Masek and Oskar von Kretschmann in its mergers and acquisition (M&A) and institutional sales teams in Germany.

Masek, who was appointed the co-head of M&A Germany, joins from JPMorgan, where he was head of corporate finance and M&A for Switzerland, HSBC said in a statement.

He has over 16 years of M&A experience in UK, Germany and Switzerland markets.

Kretschmann was appointed the European head of distressed and illiquid asset sourcing. He will also co-head high-yield sales for Germany and Austria.

Kretschmann, who has over 20 years of experience, joins from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)