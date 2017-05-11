May 11 HSBC Global Private Banking, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, named Joe Abruzzo as head of Americas.

Abruzzo will succeed Marlon Young, who stepped down last month.

Abruzzo was previously head of North America and has held various positions at HSBC's commercial banking operations since joining the bank in 2014. (Reporting by Divya Groverin Bengaluru)