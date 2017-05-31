May 31 HSBC Plc's corporate trust and loan agency unit appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.

Based in London, Lomax will report to Chris Knowles, head of corporate trust and loan agency, Europe.

Lomax, who has more than 16 years of corporate trust experience, will join HSBC in June, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)