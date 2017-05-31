BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 HSBC Plc's corporate trust and loan agency unit appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.
Based in London, Lomax will report to Chris Knowles, head of corporate trust and loan agency, Europe.
Lomax, who has more than 16 years of corporate trust experience, will join HSBC in June, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings