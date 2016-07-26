BRIEF-Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
DUBAI, July 26 HSBC Middle East said on Tuesday it had appointed Georges Elhedery as its chief executive for the Middle East and North Africa region with immediate effect.
Elhedery, who joined the bank in 2005 and was previously head of global banking and markets in the MENA region, will also join the board of HSBC Bank Middle East as deputy chairman, the bank said in a statement.
Elhedery's appointment is subject to regulatory approvals, it added.
He replaces Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, who in May joined the Saudi Arabian government as deputy minister of economy and planning.
The bank is expected to announce an appointment for the head of global banking and markets in the MENA region at a later date. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
LONDON, Jan 31 British carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright reported a return to like-for-like sales growth in Britain in its third quarter, helped by a store refurbishment programme.
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.