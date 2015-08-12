LONDON Aug 12 HSBC has appointed
Philip Noblet as co-head of its UK banking team, formed last
year as part of its global banking and markets division to build
up its debt capital markets and mergers and acquisitions
services for British companies and financial institutions.
Noblet, who joined Europe's largest bank in March as head of
UK coverage, replaces Natalie Blyth, who will become global head
of large corporates, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters. Noblet will take up the role on Sept. 1.
The appointment comes as HSBC reviews whether it should move
its headquarters out of Britain back to its former home in Hong
Kong.
Noblet will work closely with Alan Thomas, who has co-headed
the UK banking division with Blyth since 2014. He will report to
Robin Phillips, global head of banking, and Jose-Luis Guerrero,
head of global banking and markets.
Noblet, formerly chairman of mergers and acquisition (M&A)
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, was tasked earlier this year
with developing HSBC's investment banking network in Britain.
Last year HSBC grew the market share of its investment
banking fees in Britain to 5.3 percent from a 4.5 percent in
2013, according to the memo, who also mentioned HSBC's advisory
role in recent M&A deals such as Hutchison Whampoa's acquisition
of Telefonica's British mobile unit O2.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)