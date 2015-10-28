Oct 28 HSBC Global Asset Management, part of the HSBC Group, appointed Puneet Chaddha as chief executive of its Singapore unit.

Chaddha, who succeeds Kalen Lim, was previously the chief executive of HSBC Asset Management in India.

Chaddha will also take on the role of heading HSBC Global Asset Management in South East Asia. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)