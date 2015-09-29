Sept 29 HSBC named Sean Henderson as deputy head of debt capital markets (DCM), Asia Pacific and head of capital financing, Singapore, effective immediately.

Henderson was most recently head of capital financing for HSBC in Australia and New Zealand.

Henderson, based in Singapore, reports functionally to Alexi Chan, global co-head of DCM and head of DCM for Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)