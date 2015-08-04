Aug 4 HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Antonio Simoes chief executive of HSBC Bank Plc and CEO for Europe, effective Sept. 1.

Simoes, who will join the group management board, joined HSBC in 2007 from McKinsey & Co.

He led HSBC's group strategy and M&A activities, and in 2009 assumed responsibilities for planning and chief of staff to the group CEO, HSBC said.

He was appointed head of retail banking and wealth management for Europe in January 2012. In November 2012, he was appointed CEO of the UK Bank and deputy CEO of HSBC Bank.

Simoes succeeds Alan Keir, who will step down on Sept. 30 and retire from the group on March 31 next year after a 34-year career with the bank.