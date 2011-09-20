* National buys HSBC Canada retail brokerage for C$206 mln

* Adds C$14.2 bln of AUA, 120 advisers to National

* Shares of National Bank close up 0.52 pct in Toronto (Adds HSBC comments, updates share price)

By John McCrank

TORONTO, Sept 20 National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) said on Tuesday it agreed to buy HSBC's (HSBA.L) Canadian retail brokerage for C$206 million ($208 million) in cash as it expands its Canadian wealth management offerings.

The deal, the latest in a series of recent takeovers by Canada's major banks, is expected to add 3 to 5 Canadian cents to National Bank's annual earnings per share in 2012 and 2013.

HSBC Securities' advisory business has C$14.2 billion of assets under administration and more than 120 investment advisers in 27 offices across Canada. About 70 percent of its business is in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

"It seems like a good deal for National to the extent that they can keep it together, retain their assets and grow them," said Brad Smith, an analyst at Stonecap Securities.

London-based HSBC said in August it planned to slash 30,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its global workforce, as it retreats from countries where it is struggling to compete.

But HSBC said on Tuesday it was still committed to Canada, its fifth-largest market, with 8,000 employees, and that it would be investing the proceeds from the deal back into its Canadian operations.

"The full-service retail brokerage is a good business if you have scale," HSBC Bank Canada Chief Executive Lindsay Gordon said in an interview. "NBF (National Bank Financial) has it, is getting it, we do not, and that's really the fundamental reason we are selling the business."

He said the firm would now focus on building up its commercial and retail banking units in Canada, including building out the institution side of the business, and adding staff to its investment counseling and trust services.

As part of the deal, which is expected to close in December, HSBC Bank Canada will refer clients with non-discretionary full service investment advisory needs to National, and the two banks will work together to serve mutual clients.

National, Canada's No. 6 lender, said the deal will also provide HSBC Securities with access to its investment advisory network for equity and debt public offerings, subject to certain terms and conditions.

National Bank has made expansion in Canada, particularly outside its home province of Quebec, a priority. The Montreal-based bank closed a deal in July to buy the 82 percent of wealth management firm Wellington West that it did not already own for about C$273 million.

With the two deals, National Bank Financial will have around C$80 billion in assets under administration and more than 1,060 investment advisers, with more than 50 percent of retail revenues generated outside of Quebec.

Integration of new businesses is always a challenge in the wealth management world, but the real issue is the production of brokers, Smith said.

"How many are there, how do you keep them, how do you make sure they continue to grow their business?"

National said it has set aside extra cash "to ensure maximum retention of investment advisers".

HSBC has the largest Canadian presence of any foreign bank, and the sale of its retail brokerage continues a recent trend of foreign players exiting the Canadian market.

Canadian banks emerged from the financial crisis relatively unscathed and have been on the lookout for assets being sold off by struggling foreign rivals.

Recently, Bank of America (BAC.N) agreed to sell its $8.6 billion MBNA Canada credit card portfolio to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO). A year ago, Citigroup (C.N) sold its $2 billion Canadian MasterCard business to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO).

Shares of National Bank ended up 0.52 percent at C$69.10 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)