HONG KONG Oct 14 European insurers AXA SA , Assicurazioni Generali SpA , Japan's Tokio Marine and MS&AD Insurance Group are among suitors to submit first round bids for HSBC's non-life insurance business, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal worth about $1 billion.

Allianz SE and Zurich Financial Services AG were also interested in the process, sources previously told Reuters, but it could not be independently ascertained whether they had submitted preliminary bids, which were due on Wednesday.

HSBC, under new Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver, is exiting non-core businesses and targeting about $2.3 billion in cost savings. The sale of the non-life insurance business is part of that plan. The company has already sold its non-life business in Britain.

Europe's biggest bank may consider selling the businesses by splitting it by region, sources familiar with the matter said.

HSBC operates non-life insurance operations in Hong Kong, Singapore in some Latin American countries and France. Non-life insurance premiums totalled $1.3 billion in 2010, according to HSBC's balance sheet.

AXA, Generali, Zurich, Tokio Marine, MS&AD all declined to comment. HSBC also declined comment, while Allianz could not be reached immediately.

The sources declined to be identified as the sale process was not public. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh, Christian Plumb, Nigel Tutt and Taiga Uranaka and Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Chris Lewis)