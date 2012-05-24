* Temporary halt following lawsuit against HSBC
* HSBC says merger proceeding according to laws
* OIB shares suspended pending clarification
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, May 24 HSBC's proposed merger of
its Omani business with Oman International Bank has
been halted by the Gulf Arab state after a creditor of the
British bank filed an objection to the tie-up citing a pending
lawsuit.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said in April it will merge its
Omani business with OIB and retain a 51-percent stake in the
expanded operation.
Oman's Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued an order
temporarily suspending the merger until the lawsuit filed by a
businessman is settled or withdrawn, a source familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The businessman has a compensation claim of 2 million rials
($5.20 million) against the bank, according to a local newspaper
in Oman, and filed an objection with the ministry, citing the
ongoing legal case.
"Any objection in Oman has to be heard by the court for
validity. That's the reason the ministry issued a temporary
halt," a source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In an emailed statement Thursday, HSBC said the merger was
proceeding according to relevant laws and regulations.
"Such objections are unexpected when mergers significantly
increase the combined assets," a spokesman for the bank said.
OIB shares were suspended from trading on Thursday as the
bourse sought a clarification from the lender on merger being
halted.
OIB is Oman's fifth-largest bank, with the second-largest
branch network in the country and gross assets of $3.2 billion.
The merger was slated to close in the second quarter and HSBC
was planning to inject additional capital of up to $97.4 million
from internal resources into HSBC Oman, as part of the deal.
HSBC is pulling back from countries where it is unprofitable
or lacks scale, and restructuring operations elsewhere, and has
been reviewing its Middle Eastern operations.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
