* Merger with OIB to be completed in second quarter
* HSBC to inject up to $97.4 mln into Oman unit
* HSBC to hold 51 percent of combined business
By Matt Smith
DUBAI/LONDON, April 18 HSBC is to merge
its business in Oman with Oman International Bank and
hold a majority stake in the enlarged operation, Europe's
biggest bank said on Wednesday.
HSBC will hold 51 percent of the group, to be named HSBC
Bank Oman SOAG. OIB is Oman's fifth-largest bank, with the
second-largest branch network in the country and gross assets of
$3.2 billion.
"It is rare to get the opportunity to create a bank of such
scale in a key target market," Simon Cooper, chief executive of
HSBC Middle East and North Africa, told a conference call for
reporters.
"The ability to grow organically in Oman is there, but it
would take an awfully long time to get to the scale of Oman
International Bank. I am not predicting job losses."
Under the terms of the merger, HSBC will inject additional
capital of up to $97.4 million from internal resources into HSBC
Oman, after which the lender's local business will be merged
with OIB.
HSBC will have management and board control of the new
entity, but it will remain listed on the Oman bourse, said
Cooper. He declined to say whether the present chief executive
of OIB would hold the same position in the new bank.
OIB has a market capitalisation of around $700 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The deal is expected to complete in the second quarter,
following regulatory and other approvals. Oman's central bank
approved the planned merger in March.
Investors say the deal will benefit OIB.
"OIB had a gradual decline in lending, but with HSBC coming
on board they can reverse the trend," said Vickneswaran
Gowribalan, an Oman-based portfolio manager.
"From an investor point of view, it's good because OIB can
get more aggressive, in terms of non-interest income. Also, with
Islamic banking licences now being issued, OIB can tap into the
Islamic banking market with HSBC's Amana expertise."
Oman opened its doors to Islamic banking last May and let
conventional lenders run sharia-compliant operations.
HSBC is pulling back from countries where it is unprofitable
or lacks scale, and restructuring operations elsewhere, and has
been reviewing its Middle Eastern operations.
Its reorganisation affects Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon,
Qatar and the UAE.
Shares in OIB are down 0.9 percent this year, after ending
2011 nearly 7 percent higher.
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London and Nadia
Saleem in Dubai; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David
Hulmes)