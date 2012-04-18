LONDON, April 18 HSBC is to merge its
business in Oman with Oman International Bank (OIB) and
hold a majority stake in the enlarged operation, Europe's
biggest bank said on Wednesday.
HSBC will hold 51 percent of the combined group, to be named
HSBC Bank Oman SOAG. OIB is Oman's fifth largest bank with the
second largest branch network in the country, with gross assets
of $3.2 billion.
HSBC is pulling back from countries where it is unprofitable
or lacks scale and restructuring operations elsewhere, and has
been reviewing its Middle Eastern operations.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)