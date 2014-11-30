BRIEF-Immobiliere Dassault FY net profit up at 38 5 million euros
* Fy net profit 38 5 million euros ($45.73 million) versus 35.5 million euros year ago
DUBAI Nov 30 HSBC Oman is in talks with Karachi's Meezan Bank to sell its Pakistan unit, Muscat's fourth-largest lender by market capitalisation said on Sunday.
HSBC Oman, 51 percent owned by London-listed HSBC, said talks were preliminary and may or may not lead to a sale. It did not provide further details.
Meezan Bank, a sharia-compliant lender, on Friday said it had received regulatory approval to study buying HSBC Oman's Pakistani unit. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Credit Agricole launches accelerated bookbuilding for the sale of up to 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights
March 14 Shares of hospitals and health insurers fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.