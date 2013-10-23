UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Oct 23 HSBC Holdings plc has failed to win regulatory approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for the sale of its business in the country, the U.K.-based lender said.
HSBC will now explore alternative options for its banking business in Pakistan, it said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Wednesday.
HSBC subsidiary HSBC Bank Middle East Limited had been trying to sell the Pakistan business to JS Bank Limited as part of a global retreat from countries where it lacked scale or struggled to make a profit.
The bank had announced in April last year that it was in talks to sell the Pakistan unit, which had just 10 branches.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts