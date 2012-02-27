(Refiles to correct typo on HSBC in first paragraph)

LONDON Feb 27 HSBC said on Monday that its top earner was paid just over 8 million pounds ($12.8 million) in 2011, while Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver earned a total of 7.2 million pounds for the year.

Gulliver's pay package included a 2.2 million pound annual bonus.

Compensation for the top earner at the bank was disclosed among the pay pots for the top five highest paid employees at HSBC, who between them took home 44.4 million pounds.

HSBC also said in remuneration disclosures alongside its annual report that it had clawed back bonuses in 2012 in connection to two mis-selling incidents. ($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Will Waterman)