LONDON, April 24 HSBC Holdings said 23.7 percent of investors who voted opposed its remuneration report for 2014, representing a significant backlash against the bank's pay policy.

HSBC defended its pay policy at its annual shareholder meeting and said the remuneration report was approved, with 76.3 percent of shareholders who voted supporting it. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pravin Char)