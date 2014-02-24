LONDON Feb 24 HSBC said it increased its bonus pool for staff to $3.9 billion last year, up 6 percent on the year, and paid 239 of its staff 1 million pounds ($1.7 million) or more.

Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver was paid $8 million in salary and bonuses last year, up from $7.5 million in 2012, which included deferred bonuses that have future performance conditions attached.

HSBC on Monday reported a 2013 pretax profit of $22.6 billion, up 9 percent from 2012, but falling short of analysts' expectation.