PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.
LONDON Feb 24 HSBC said it increased its bonus pool for staff to $3.9 billion last year, up 6 percent on the year, and paid 239 of its staff 1 million pounds ($1.7 million) or more.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver was paid $8 million in salary and bonuses last year, up from $7.5 million in 2012, which included deferred bonuses that have future performance conditions attached.
HSBC on Monday reported a 2013 pretax profit of $22.6 billion, up 9 percent from 2012, but falling short of analysts' expectation.
