LONDON Jan 31 Europe's largest lender, HSBC, is
imposing a hiring and pay freeze across the bank globally in
2016, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
An email was sent to staff on Friday detailing the latest
cost-saving measures, according to the sources who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Like numerous other global banks, HSBC is in the
midst of a cost-cutting drive to boost profitability and returns
to shareholders, and is pushing through with plans for annual
cost savings of up to $5 billion by 2017.
Europe's biggest bank said in June that it planned to slash
nearly one in five jobs and shrink its investment bank by a
third in response to sluggish economic growth and tighter global
regulation of bank balance sheet risk.
"As flagged in our Investor Update we have targeted
significant cost reductions by the end of 2017," a spokeswoman
for HSBC told Reuters, confirming the content of the staff
email.
In October, contractors at its investment banking division
in London had their pay cut by 10 percent in line with the
bank's efforts to rein in costs, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters at the time.
News of the pay and hiring freeze follows a significant week
for HSBC, after its board met last week to consider moving
headquarters to Hong Kong and to focus on the bank's strategy.
A decision on the domicile issue could come early next week,
a senior source at the bank told Reuters on Jan. 27.
