GENEVA Aug 30 Switzerand's soaring currency sent profits and asset growth into reverse at HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA in the first half of 2011, with client assets under management down despite net inflows of 6.2 billion francs.

Profit before tax fell 34 percent from a year previously to 248 million francs, though it would have gained 3 percent to 386 million francs if the exchange rate had been constant, the bank said on Tuesday.

Assets under management fell by 9.4 billion francs to 177 billion francs due to the falling value of dollar-denominated assets, said the bank, the Swiss branch of global banking group HSBC .

With the currency effect stripped out, underlying performance improved thanks to stronger operations in Switzerland, Luxembourg and Asia, and on a constant exchange rate basis client assets under management grew by 3 percent, the bank said.

The inflow of cash, 26 percent more than in the same months of 2010, mainly came from Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Alexandre Zeller, head of the private bank in Switzerland, said fund managers had been very cautious in the last two months of turbulent financial markets, but there were still investors willing to take risks.

And he said the bank had seen more buy orders than sell orders in the first two weeks of August, with 54 percent buying and 46 percent selling.

Although the bank needed to control costs and improve back office efficiency, Zeller said he was not planning cuts in the bank's headcount of 3,169, of whom 1,779 are in Switzerland.

In its effort to exit unprofitable businesses, HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) had ended its domestic presence in Russia, while maintaining a representative office there, Zeller said.

But he said Switzerland remained attractive because of the stability and strength of the franc, and foreign banks in Switzerland continued to represent a profitable business model, despite the fact that HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) was one of the companies most exposed to the strong currency.

He declined to comment on tax agreements struck by Switzerland with Germany and Britain because the bank had not yet received details. (Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Will Waterman)