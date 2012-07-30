LONDON, July 30 HSBC said costs related
to U.S. law enforcement issues could be "significantly higher"
than a $700 million provision it took to cover them.
HSBC said in a statement the $700 million provision it had
made was a "best estimate of the aggregate amount of fines and
penalties that are likely to be imposed in connection with these
matters."
Gulliver later told reporters on a call: "The number could
be significantly higher ... it's entirely at the discretion of
the Department of Justice".
A U.S. Senate report this month slammed HSBC for letting
clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries.
