LONDON Nov 23 HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland both expressed concerns over the costs associated with proposed new rules for Britain's banks on Wednesday, such as making them hold "bail-in" bonds.

HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint told parliament's Treasury Select Committee that the costs associated with such regulations were "too high to ignore", especially in terms of considering whether or not to keep HSBC's headquarters in London.

RBS CEO Stephen Hester told the committee that many investors currently saw the UK banking sector as a "dumb" place in which to put capital. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)